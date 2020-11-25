Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,208 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 245.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $889,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34.

