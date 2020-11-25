Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 72.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 67.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 33.3% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 9.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 348,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,814 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $49.23.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

