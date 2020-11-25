Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 348.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPTN opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.98. SpartanNash has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPTN shares. BidaskClub downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

