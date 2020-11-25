Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,553 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of IPG Photonics worth $15,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $204.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $214.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 1.52.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.74, for a total value of $1,301,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,687,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,447 shares of company stock valued at $14,445,856. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

