Ninety One UK Ltd Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 125,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 30.1% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 143,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 844,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 98,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Shares of WFC opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

