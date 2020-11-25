Ninety One UK Ltd Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,791 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,436,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day moving average of $125.83. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,031 shares of company stock valued at $21,697,079. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

