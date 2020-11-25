Ninety One UK Ltd Has $12.11 Million Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.11% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDY. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:RDY opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.