Ninety One UK Ltd Has $12.36 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,683 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 135,479 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.18% of First Solar worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $66,200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $696,213,000 after acquiring an additional 807,405 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $15,235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 83.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 211,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 116.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,921 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 150,924 shares during the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average is $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,341,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,308,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $39,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,158,980 shares of company stock worth $793,342,825. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Solar from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, 140166 started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.47.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.