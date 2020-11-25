Ninety One UK Ltd Has $12.94 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,522 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 248,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 693,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,750,000 after buying an additional 48,343 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,105,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $161.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.11 and a 200-day moving average of $150.96. The company has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. G.Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.87.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,913,614 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.