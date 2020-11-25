Ninety One UK Ltd Has $14.36 Million Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,775 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $14,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,758,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,208,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $115.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

