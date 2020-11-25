Ninety One UK Ltd Has $17.19 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 57,343 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.70% of Itron worth $17,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Itron by 50.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Itron by 66.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Itron by 22.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itron by 286.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,479. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.91 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

