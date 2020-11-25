Ninety One UK Ltd Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 158,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 56,894 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth about $656,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth about $119,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

