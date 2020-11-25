Ninety One UK Ltd Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,082 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,017,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,352,000 after buying an additional 367,648 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,707,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,336,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 240,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $9.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $422,044.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

