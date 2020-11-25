Ninety One UK Ltd Has $710,000 Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,394 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of American Public Education worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in American Public Education by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in American Public Education by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Public Education alerts:

In related news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $51,560.31. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,217 shares of company stock valued at $97,403. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APEI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

APEI opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $477.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.