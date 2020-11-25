Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,493 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.88% of Helmerich & Payne worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HP opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several research firms have commented on HP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Rowe lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.65.

In other news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

