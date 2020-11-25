Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,534 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NMI were worth $13,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NMI by 24.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NMI by 41.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in NMI by 20.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $730,089.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

