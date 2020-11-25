Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,534 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NMI were worth $13,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NMI by 24.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NMI by 41.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in NMI by 20.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $730,089.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

