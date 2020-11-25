Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 4,704 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

