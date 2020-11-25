Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,924 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Gold Fields worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,508,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,503,000 after buying an additional 461,848 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 264.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687,542 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 44.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,330 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 156.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,113,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 42.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,624 shares in the last quarter. 36.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GFI. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

NYSE:GFI opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

