Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.18% of SpartanNash worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 97.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 3.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $697.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPTN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.