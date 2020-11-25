Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,674,020 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.42% of Radian Group worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 94.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

