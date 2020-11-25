Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.78.

MSCI stock opened at $399.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $437.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,100,075. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.