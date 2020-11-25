Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 1,523,972 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,523,972 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $207.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.93 and a 200-day moving average of $159.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.56.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

