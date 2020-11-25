Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 180,482 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,683,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180,482 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.50% of MGIC Investment worth $14,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

