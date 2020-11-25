Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 33,791 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,791 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chubb by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,758,000 after buying an additional 2,431,302 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 974,209 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,217,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 715,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 528,945 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day moving average of $125.83. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,031 shares of company stock valued at $21,697,079. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

