Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 5,183 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 235.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 57.7% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.78.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $399.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.42 and a 200 day moving average of $356.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 0.85. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $437.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $883,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,443,373.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,075. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

