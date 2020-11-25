Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 8,236 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $124.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $168.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

