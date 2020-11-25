Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 8,236 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 140.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $124.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $168.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

