Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 92,631 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,631 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $15,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

ATVI opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,423,916. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

