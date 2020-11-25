Ninety One UK Ltd Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 218,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 190,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.7% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 794,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a PE ratio of -574.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.