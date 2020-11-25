Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,815,255 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JD. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. The stock has a market cap of $131.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

