Ninety One UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 380,944 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,842,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,092 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,558. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.86, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

