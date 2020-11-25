Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Receives C$52.39 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSB. Bank of America cut shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

OSB stock opened at C$50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.93. Norbord Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.01 and a 52 week high of C$50.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 20.04%.

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

