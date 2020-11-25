Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,535 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,538 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx stock opened at $133.22 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XLNX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

