Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,550 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 4.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.24. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $122.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

