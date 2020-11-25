Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 163 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,546,000 after purchasing an additional 571,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 163,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,959,000 after acquiring an additional 36,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,109,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,238,000 after acquiring an additional 65,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,112,000 after acquiring an additional 264,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

NYSE ROK opened at $256.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.89. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $13,108,209 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

