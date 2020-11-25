Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 234 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.42.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $151.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 944.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.