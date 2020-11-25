Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 2,580 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,639 shares of company stock worth $19,087,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.