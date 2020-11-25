Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

