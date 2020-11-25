Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $116.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day moving average is $92.19. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $5,589,666.24. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $2,673,454.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,837 shares of company stock worth $19,230,552. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.