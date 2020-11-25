Norinchukin Bank The Buys 15,747 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the second quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

