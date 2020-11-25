Norinchukin Bank The Buys 285 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,333. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $147.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.12 and its 200 day moving average is $111.64. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $153.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.88.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

