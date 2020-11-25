Norinchukin Bank The Buys 330 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 84.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.21.

Shares of YUM opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,643. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

