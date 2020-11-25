Norinchukin Bank The Buys 330 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,858 shares of company stock worth $2,975,643 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.21.

YUM opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.