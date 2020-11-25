Norinchukin Bank The Buys 875 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

