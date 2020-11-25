Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 38.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 29,512 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

