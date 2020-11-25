Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,902,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion and a PE ratio of 35.10.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

