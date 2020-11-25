Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.63.

MAR stock opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

