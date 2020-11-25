Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Lennar by 11.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Lennar by 11.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Lennar by 16.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 130,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lennar by 8.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,771,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.72.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $296,597.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,234,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,964 shares of company stock worth $12,824,118 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $86.80. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

