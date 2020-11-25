Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.10 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at $60,151,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total value of $7,252,525.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,089 shares of company stock worth $73,298,611. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $475.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $414.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.85. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $507.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

